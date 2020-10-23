1/1
Donald K. Moritz
1932 - 2020
Donald K. Moritz

Mantua - Donald Kenneth Moritz, "Don", age 88, of Mantua passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was an Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. Don was a life member of Mantua VFW Post. In his spare time he enjoyed model trains, fishing and traveling the USA.

Don was predeceased by his loving wife, Nala (nee Hamaduk), ex-wife Ethel (nee Sapp) and six siblings Lillian, William "Bill", Anna, Tom, Mart, and Al. Don is survived by his son, Kenneth Moritz (Debra) of Hollywood, MD; daughter, Susan Moritz of Runnemede; five grandchildren, Jason, Christine, Keith, Matt and Steven; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kaden, Adeline, Brielle, Ben, Henry, James, Oliver and Layla; and last surviving sibling, Helen.

Family and Friends are invited to visit from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm on Saturday, October 24th at Smith Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Mantua, NJ 08051. Funeral Services will be held at 1:45 pm, with inurnment and Military Honors to follow at Gloucester County Veteran's Cemetery, Monroe Township, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gloucester County Animal Shelter 1200 N. Delsea Drive Clayton, NJ 08312.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com




Published in Courier Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
