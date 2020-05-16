|
Donald L. Savitz
Cherry Hill - In loving memory, Donald L. Savitz passed peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded and filled with the love and memories both given and received through his loving family. The son of Charles and Ethel Savitz, Donald's passion to the education and betterment of tomorrow's generation shined throughout his more than 50 years as a proud teacher that not only shared his academic knowledge but was also known as someone who selflessly shared compassion and guidance. A proud man who enjoyed coaching, boxing, sports, and a passion for animals, Donald was well known on many fronts for a strong wit and sense of humor. Always eager to brighten the mood at any level, those that were fortunate to know him, knew they would be met with another joke and warm compassionate smile at every encounter. Above all else, Donald will be remembered as a family man, effortlessly demonstrating every day, the character and heart he provided as a remarkable husband to the late Marilyn Savitz, loving father and grandfather to which every moment of his life be it through thought, listening or action was spent thinking of, and committed to, his family. Donald is survived by his daughter Sharon (Jaclyn), son Alan (Diane), daughter Hillary Aderman (Chris), son Shannon (Lori), son Alex (Paula), daughter Ina (Anthony), his grandchildren Jessica, Jonathan, Aaron, Cara, Shelby and his two youngest reasons to smile, his great grandchildren Ella and Jayce. Donald's legacy will live forever in the minds of his family as his greatest accomplishment. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Tuesday, May, 19, 2020 beginning 1:00 PM on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA or Cong. Beth Tikvah, Marlton, NJ. Donald L. Savitz July 24, 1936 - May 15, 2020 #savitzstrong
Published in Courier-Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020