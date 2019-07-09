Services
Donald Leroy Hunter Sr.

Donald Leroy Hunter Sr.

Cinnaminson - Donald Leroy Hunter Sr., 89, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday July 3, 2019.

Born on August 8, 1929 in Goochland County Virginia, Donald moved to New Jersey in 1953. He worked at the Campbell's Soup Company for 38 years until his retirement. Donald dedicated 2 years of service in the United States Navy during the years following WWII.

A gathering of family and friends for Donald L. Hunter, Sr. will be held at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 on Friday July 12, 2019 from 9-10am. A memorial service will be held from 10-11:30am. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. To share your fondest memories of Donald please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 9, 2019
