Donald M. Keck
Cherry Hill - Donald M. Keck of Cherry Hill, NJ, died September 22, 2019. He was 65. Loving father of Daniel Keck of Broomall, PA; Jonathan Keck (Angela); Allison Keck of Cherry Hill, NJ and Kathleen Keck of Columbia, MD. Beloved grandfather of Braden, Christopher, CJ, Lucy and Nate. Dear brother of Jim Keck and Barbara Keck. Life long friend of Cindy and Kira Bond. Relatives and friends will gather Friday afternoon 4 to 6pm in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , 1301 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. Suite 800, Washington, DC 20004. Please visit schetterfh.com for additional information and to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019