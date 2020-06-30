Donald M. Villanova



Mt. Laurel - Donald Michael Villanova, a longtime resident of Mt. Laurel, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 29th, 2020, at the age of 88.



Don grew up in Wayne, PA and graduated from Radnor High School in 1950. He served in the Army in Korea from January 1953 to January 1955.



He worked for the R.T. French Company for over 37 years. After Don retired from French's, he worked at the Home Depot in Mt. Laurel from the day they opened in 1993 until February 2019. He enjoyed helping and talking with people that came into the store and often described his job as "playing," not working.



Over the years, Don had many hobbies and interests including boating, woodwork, camping, hiking, motorcycling and doing various home projects. He liked visiting lighthouses, and enjoyed day trips to any shore town. His passion was bicycling. A perfect day for him included a long, long bike ride. He was a long time member of the Outdoor Club of South Jersey and while in that club, he led many group bike rides.



Don is predeceased by his brother, Joe Villanova; and his daughter-in-law, Lisa Silva. He is survived by his wife Kathe Villanova (nee Luck); his children, Linda Sponaugle (Bob) and Mike Villanova; his grandchild, Jill Villanova; his sisters, Margo Villanova and Alyce Jean Richardson (Terry); and his nieces and nephews.



At the request of the family, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.









