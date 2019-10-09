Services
Blackwood - Donald Francis McKay, 87, of Blackwood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Don was born in Brooklyn, NY and has lived in Blackwood, NJ for the past 50 years. He proudly served our country during his years in the Army. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Wedgwood & Woodbury Country Clubs. He loved entertaining with family & friends and will be forever remembered for playing the ukulele and leading sing-a-longs. More than anything he cherished his family. Don is a proud descendant of Donald McKay, the famous clipper ship builder, known for building many ships including the record breaking "Flying Cloud".

He is the beloved husband of 59 years to Elizabeth G. (Crewalk) McKay; devoted father of Donald Kevin McKay (Teresa), Eileen Culver (Bill), Peggy Dowd (Michael); cherished grandfather of Megan, Donald & Sean McKay, Elizabeth & Leanna Culver, Timothy, Mallory, Inna & Alexander Dowd; dear brother of Grace Wasch, Jeannette Sedar (Bill) and the late Elaine Pagano Baron. Don is pre-deceased by his father, Donald Gregory McKay, his mother Eleanor (Kuck) and his step-mother Marie (Regan) McKay.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Parish (former St. Agnes Church) at 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ from 10-11 am. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hope Parish. share the memories …share love …ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
