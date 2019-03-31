Services
North Port, FL - Donald N. Hughes, 84, of North Port, Florida passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida. Donald was born January 12, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA. He was a Korean War veteran who served in the U.S. Army. Donald was an avid golfer who loved to spend time with his friends. His most important times were spent with his family and his loving companion, MaryJane Trimbach. He was a wonderful man who will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him. Survivors include his loving son, Scott Hughes (Kim) of Sewell, NJ, his sister, Alma Alexander; his brother, Carl Hughes; his 3 grandchildren, Shaine, Jessica, and Dylan; and his loving companion, MaryJane Trimbach. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date by the family. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 31, 2019
