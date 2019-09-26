|
Donald P. Persing
Bellmawr - Donald Persing, on August 30, 2019, of Bellmawr, NJ; formerly of Ft. Wayne, IN. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Burkard) for 43 years and more recently Margaret (nee Perry) for 15 years. Devoted father of Karen Smith (Rodney), Cheryl Rideout (William), Susan Savitski (Joseph) and Paul Persing (Barbara). Loving grandfather, known as "Poppy", of Alyse, Lauren, James, Jacob, Hope, Heather, Rebecca, Zachary, Kristin, Kyle, and Quinn. Great grandfather, also known as Poppy, of Devinee, Jack, Allison, Clara, Hatch, Isaac, and Autumn. Devoted stepfather of Chip Perry (Michelle Lael), Michael Perry (Kathy), Megan Haverstock (Bill), Karen Carson (Tom), Tim Perry (Deb), Sandi Bradbury (Shelton), Kathy Nicholas (Nick), and Patti Kasperski (Nick). Loving step grandfather, also "Poppy" to Matt, Melissa, Nick, David, John, Emma, Erich, Ben, Chris, Jill, Jacqueline, Jared, Kevin, Ryan, Hannah, Maria, Emily, Erin, Joe, Justine, Samantha, and Julia. Great step grandfather of 29 children and 1 great great step grandchild. Dear brother of David Persing (Rita). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. There will be a visitation on Monday, September 30th from 8:15am to 9:45am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Funeral Mass at 10am at the Church. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 26, 2019