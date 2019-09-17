Services
Donald Paul Craig


1927 - 2019
Magnolia - On September 15, 2019, Donald, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Anna Jean Craig (nee Appenzeller). Loving father of Barbara Ann Craig, Donald (Eileen) Craig, Janet (William) Thornton, and Maria (Richard) Schiebel. Also survived by 8 grandchildren Kevin, Darcie, Matthew, Shawn, Kyle, Melissa, Amanda, and Patrick; and 4 great-grandchildren Gareth, Declan, Jack and William; and many loving nieces and nephews. Donald served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII, and worked for New Jersey Bell in Berlin. Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019
