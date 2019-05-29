Services
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa Calcutta Parish, Holy Savior Church
50 Emerald Ave.
Westmont, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald T. Ogle Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald T. Ogle Sr. Obituary
Donald T. Ogle, Sr.

Berlin - Donald T. Ogle, Sr., age 87 died peacefully at home May 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband to Rosemary E. (nee Watson). He served honorably in the US Navy and was a lifelong union member. He was a member of the Stone Mason, Bricklayer Local #1 for 65 plus years, a past President / Business agent for IATSE Stagehand Local #408 in Camden, as well as a Stagehand for IATSE Local #8 Philadelphia with 59 years of service, and a South Jersey representative for IATSE Local #52 Motion Picture Studio Mechanics.

Mr. Ogle was predeceased by his daughter, Catherine A. Fanelle and brother, Jack. He is survived by his devoted children: Don T., Jr. (Annette), Son-in law Frank Fanelle, Elizabeth A., Charles G. (Ember), Rosemary A. (Peter) Clark and Maria (Dr. Matthew) Arredondo, 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren with #3 arriving in August. Also survived by: sister, Helen (John) Farrell, sister-in-law, Mary Ogle, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday, 6:30-9:00 at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Friday, 10:30a.m. St. Teresa Calcutta Parish, Holy Savior Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. https://www.evoy-banaszfuneralhome.com/
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now