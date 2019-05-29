|
|
Donald T. Ogle, Sr.
Berlin - Donald T. Ogle, Sr., age 87 died peacefully at home May 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband to Rosemary E. (nee Watson). He served honorably in the US Navy and was a lifelong union member. He was a member of the Stone Mason, Bricklayer Local #1 for 65 plus years, a past President / Business agent for IATSE Stagehand Local #408 in Camden, as well as a Stagehand for IATSE Local #8 Philadelphia with 59 years of service, and a South Jersey representative for IATSE Local #52 Motion Picture Studio Mechanics.
Mr. Ogle was predeceased by his daughter, Catherine A. Fanelle and brother, Jack. He is survived by his devoted children: Don T., Jr. (Annette), Son-in law Frank Fanelle, Elizabeth A., Charles G. (Ember), Rosemary A. (Peter) Clark and Maria (Dr. Matthew) Arredondo, 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren with #3 arriving in August. Also survived by: sister, Helen (John) Farrell, sister-in-law, Mary Ogle, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday, 6:30-9:00 at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Friday, 10:30a.m. St. Teresa Calcutta Parish, Holy Savior Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. https://www.evoy-banaszfuneralhome.com/
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019