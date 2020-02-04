Services
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
(856) 546-9040
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME
400 Clements Bridge Rd
Barrington, NJ
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME
400 Clements Bridge Rd
Barrington, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME
400 Clements Bridge Rd
Barrington, NJ
Donato "Dan" Aquilino

Donato "Dan" Aquilino Obituary
Donato "Dan" Aquilino

Barrington - Passed away peacefully at home in Barrington, NJ on February 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family age 64 yrs. He is predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Beverly (Yeager), Aquilino as well as his brothers Dominic and Mark. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 23 Years, Cheryl (Muller). Loving father of his only Son, Mark Anthony and his Daughter in law Dominique (Decker) Aquilino and his brother Mitchell Aquilino. Also survived by many other loving relatives, friends. Dan was born and raised in North Philadelphia PA. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam. He then became an Environmental Consultant up until he retired three years ago. Dan loved spending time with his family and friends, watching Sunday football, especially the Eagles and riding his Harley's. He was proud to be a father, and husband and even more a friend! Dan was one of the most loving, caring individuals you would ever come across, he would give you the shirt off his back. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday evening from 6 to 9 PM and again on Friday morning from 9:30 AM at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ, where a Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Harleigh Cemetery. To express condolences, visit www.njfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
