Donato Fezzuoglio
Cherry Hill - Donato Fezzuoglio, lifelong resident of Cherry Hill, NJ died August 15, 2020. He was 95. Beloved husband of the late Marie Fezzuoglio (nee Adams) and the late Barbara Fezzuoglio. Loving father of the late Marie Engel (Frank), Diane Coleman (Richard) and Annette Rua (Frank). Devoted grandfather of Melissa, Christina, Michael, and Nicholas. Devoted great grandfather of Kaylah, Alexis, and Owen. Dear brother of Felix Fezzuoglio. Predeceased by his siblings Anthony and Rosemaria. Donato is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He retired after 30 years working for the dairy union. His lust for life was his work ethic. A jack of all trades, he loved to landscape and time spent outdoors. His faith in God kept him strong until the end.
Donato's greatest love in life was his family. Visitation Thursday morning 10am to 10:45am at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 N. King's Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Donato"s name be made to AWA or Homeward Bound Animal Shelter. Please visit schetterfh.com
to share your condolences with the family.