1/1
Donato Fezzuoglio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donato's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donato Fezzuoglio

Cherry Hill - Donato Fezzuoglio, lifelong resident of Cherry Hill, NJ died August 15, 2020. He was 95. Beloved husband of the late Marie Fezzuoglio (nee Adams) and the late Barbara Fezzuoglio. Loving father of the late Marie Engel (Frank), Diane Coleman (Richard) and Annette Rua (Frank). Devoted grandfather of Melissa, Christina, Michael, and Nicholas. Devoted great grandfather of Kaylah, Alexis, and Owen. Dear brother of Felix Fezzuoglio. Predeceased by his siblings Anthony and Rosemaria. Donato is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He retired after 30 years working for the dairy union. His lust for life was his work ethic. A jack of all trades, he loved to landscape and time spent outdoors. His faith in God kept him strong until the end.

Donato's greatest love in life was his family. Visitation Thursday morning 10am to 10:45am at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 N. King's Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Donato"s name be made to AWA or Homeward Bound Animal Shelter. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schetter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved