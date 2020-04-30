Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Silverman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna K. Silverman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna K. Silverman Obituary
Donna K. Silverman

Philadelphia, PA - Apr. 29, 2020. Wife of Gary Silverman. Mother of Daniel (Taryn) Silverman and Leanne (James) Levine. Grandmother of Avery, Parker and Abe. Sister of Carol (Alan) Silberstein. Donna earned her law degree from Rutgers University and practiced as an attorney in Southern NJ. She was a past chair of the Arts Books and Culture Festival at the Katz JCC and served on the Board of the Jewish Federation of Southern NJ. Due to the pandemic funeral services are private. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Billy and Jake Loew Pantry Partners Fund, www.jfcssnj.org or Philabundance, www.philabundance.org
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -