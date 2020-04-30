|
|
Donna K. Silverman
Philadelphia, PA - Apr. 29, 2020. Wife of Gary Silverman. Mother of Daniel (Taryn) Silverman and Leanne (James) Levine. Grandmother of Avery, Parker and Abe. Sister of Carol (Alan) Silberstein. Donna earned her law degree from Rutgers University and practiced as an attorney in Southern NJ. She was a past chair of the Arts Books and Culture Festival at the Katz JCC and served on the Board of the Jewish Federation of Southern NJ. Due to the pandemic funeral services are private. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Billy and Jake Loew Pantry Partners Fund, www.jfcssnj.org or Philabundance, www.philabundance.org
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020