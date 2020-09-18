1/1
Donna L. Lauria
Donna L. Lauria

Blackwood - Donna L. Lauria (nee Taylor), on September 17, 2020, of Blackwood, NJ; formerly of Newark, DE. Age 64. Beloved wife of James. Devoted mother of Stephanie Singleton, Michelle Kennedy (Michael), James Lauria Jr., and Angela Lauria. Loving grandmother of Scott Lynch Jr., Sarah O'Leary (Josh), Jessica Kennedy (Kerri), Aidan Gillen, and Brendan Gillen and great grandmother of Patrick, Michael, and William. Dear sister of Tammy Taylor and Lisa Harkeli (Christopher). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donna enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Service and interment are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or the American Lung Association of the Mid-Atlantic, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 19, 2020
Aunt Donna was someone who touched your heart the moment She walked in the room. A contagious smile that made a imprint on everyone she met. The memories I have with her are all ones that are unforgettable. She was like my second mom always loving, caring, giving me many life lessons as I grew up, and her cooking was amazing lol. I remember eating plate after plate of that darn sauce she used to make and her saying where in the heck are you putting it Alisha. My kids had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with her too and making many long happy impressions on their lives. She was a beautiful soul that will be beyond missed. We love you so much and you surely will never be forgotten.

Alisha Rhodes
Family
September 18, 2020
The most beautiful person gone way too soon I will miss you so much sis until we meet again you will forever be in my heart love you so much
Tammy
Sister
