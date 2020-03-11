Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
8:15 AM - 9:45 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
2500 Branch Pike
Cinnaminson, NJ
Donna L. Saranchak


1965 - 2020
Donna L. Saranchak Obituary
Donna L. Saranchak

Pennsauken - (nee Connor) On March 10, 2020; age 54 years.

She is the beloved wife of Anthony A. and cherished daughter of the late Gabart and Helen Connor; Devoted mother of Danielle F. and Katherine A.; Dear sister of Gabart (Sandy) Jr., William and Helen (Ihor) Connor; She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Donna was employed as an auditor at Treasury Inspector General for tax administration for the US Department of the Treasury. She enjoyed going to the NJ shore, amusement parks, Disney, concerts, playing trivia and board games and being a Girl Scout leader.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Tuesday from 8:15 to 9:45 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, 2500 Branch Pike in Cinnaminson. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the George S. Figueroa Sr. Scholarship Fund, c/o 8362 Stockton Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
