Donna M. Catrambone
1953 - 2020
Donna M. Catrambone

Haddonfield - Donna Catrambone (nee DiGiacomo), 66, took her trip over the rainbow on October 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her family, who she dearly loved. Beloved mother of Frank (Amy), Joey (Rose), Samuel (Jenna), and MariaElena. Devoted grandmother of Juliana, Olivia Grace, Victoria, Joey Jr., Gia, and Ava. Loving daughter of Albert DiGiacomo and the late Mary (nee Simon). Dear sister of Albert Jr. (Marianne), Linda (Wayne), Carol (Bob), Joann (Amy), Frank (Kathy), and Michael (Julie). Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Also survived by Frank Catrambone. Donna lived in Camden, Audubon, and Cherry Hill before her final residence in Haddonfield with her Fowler Family. Donna spent her life as a special education teacher at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital where she worked with those that needed it most and built cherished relationships with colleagues. She took an extended leave to raise her children, which she did with equal passion and grace. She loved to spend time with her family, read books, cook for the neighborhood, take trips to the Jersey Shore, and, of course, dance. She spent countless nights dancing to salsa with her friends that became an extended branch of her family. Donna's heartwarming and loving smile was the light in every room. She was a mom and friend to everyone; always there to listen, offer advice, and help find the answers you were seeking. She touched so many people in her lifetime, too many to count. From childhood to her final years, everyone that knew her loved her and has a story about how she was there in their time of need or changed their lives to make them a better person. There will be a visitation from 9:45am to 11:45am Wednesday at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08053. Memorial Mass 12 noon at the Church. Inurnment New Saint Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:45 - 11:45 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
OCT
14
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
