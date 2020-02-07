|
|
Donna M. Miller
W. Collingswood Hts. - Donna M. Miller (nee Polidora), on February 6, 2020, of W. Collingswood Hts. Age 65. Loving daughter of the late William and Mary Polidora. Devoted mother of Eddie Miller and his wife Shannon. Dear Mom-Mom of Ava, Ella and Braeden. Sister of Bill Polidora and his girlfriend Cheryl Knecht. Aunt of Dana McGovern (Michael) and great aunt of Keagan, Finnegan, Cavan and Maeve. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8pm Tuesday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 8pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020