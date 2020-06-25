Donna M. Pepe
Washington Twp. - (nee Jafolla), on May 25, 2020. Age 67. Beloved wife of Michael E. Pepe. Devoted mother of John (Nicole) and Anthony (Rita). Loving grandmother of Sophia, Giovanni, Kaylee, Alyssa, and Addilynn Grace. Dear sister of the late MaryAnn Pizzelli and Lisa Jafolla. Cherished aunt of Theresa Pinto, Victoria Pizzelli, Danielle Pepe, Edie Githens, A.J., and Stephen Pepe. Loving daughter-in-law of Catherine and the late Eugene Pepe. Dear sister-in-law of Antionette Githens, Holly Pepe, Anthony Pepe, Eugene Pepe, Michael Pizzelli and the late Maria Massi.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass Tuesday June 30th, 11:00 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to The University of Pennsylvania, Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia PA, 19104-9709 or at PennMedicine.org/Abramson/Donate
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.