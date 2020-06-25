Donna M. Pepe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. Pepe

Washington Twp. - (nee Jafolla), on May 25, 2020. Age 67. Beloved wife of Michael E. Pepe. Devoted mother of John (Nicole) and Anthony (Rita). Loving grandmother of Sophia, Giovanni, Kaylee, Alyssa, and Addilynn Grace. Dear sister of the late MaryAnn Pizzelli and Lisa Jafolla. Cherished aunt of Theresa Pinto, Victoria Pizzelli, Danielle Pepe, Edie Githens, A.J., and Stephen Pepe. Loving daughter-in-law of Catherine and the late Eugene Pepe. Dear sister-in-law of Antionette Githens, Holly Pepe, Anthony Pepe, Eugene Pepe, Michael Pizzelli and the late Maria Massi.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass Tuesday June 30th, 11:00 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to The University of Pennsylvania, Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia PA, 19104-9709 or at PennMedicine.org/Abramson/Donate

"A Life Well Lived is Worth Remembering"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved