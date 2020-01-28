|
|
Donna Young
Donna Young, 77, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. Loving daughter to the late Donald and the late Elizabeth (nee Eppenstine) Young. Dear sister to Jeanne Pascale, Donald Young Jr. (Joy), Bill Young (Madelyn), David Young (Irene), Kathy Bimmer (Mike), Mary Miller (Mike), Grace Martinez, the late Robert Young (Kathy), John Young (Maria), and Jimmy Young (Jackie). Donna was the devoted aunt to 21 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her dear friend Catherine "Kitty" Slater and her family.
Donna was a dedicated elementary school teacher in the Camden Diocese for 30 years spending most of her career at St Joan of Arc in Fairview
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Maple Shade from 10:00am to 11:00am with her funeral mass beginning at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pride Valley Youth House https://www.valleyyouthhouse.org/get-involved/donate/. To share your favorite memories of Donna, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020