|
|
Dora Carmella Wade
Maple Shade - Dora Carmella Wade (nee Iapalucci), born in Philadelphia on 9/27/1919, moved with her family to Maple Shade in 1938 where she met and married George Louis Wade. The loving couple had four children, Joyce, George Jr., David Michael and Steven,7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
The couple retired to Key West in 1986. They had a wonderful life in Key West where Dora was active in St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, acting as a lector. Dora also served as President of the Key West Garden Club for several years. Returning to Maple Shade in 2000 after George's death, Dora resumed an active church life at OLPH (a member af the Altar and Rosary Society and OLPH Senior Club) and Leisure Club of Maple Shade. A world traveler, Dora traveled extensively in the U.S. (Including Hawaii), Europe, North Africa (including Israel and Morocco), many Caribbean cruises as well as trans Atlantic crossings. An avid reader who followed politics and sports and had an active social life, Dora will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends especially over a martini at happy hour, where her laughter and witty repartee will resonate always to those who had the pleasure and privilege of being part of her long and inspiring life.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation with her family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 10-11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main St., Maple Shade. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment will be in Colestown Cemetery. To share memories and condolences please visit marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019