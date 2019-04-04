Services
MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, LLC. - Maple Shade
38 N. FORKLANDING ROAD
Maple Shade, NJ 08052-2630
(856) 779-1200
For more information about
Dora Wade
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
236 E. Main St.
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
236 E. Main St.
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Carmella Wade


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dora Carmella Wade Obituary
Dora Carmella Wade

Maple Shade - Dora Carmella Wade (nee Iapalucci), born in Philadelphia on 9/27/1919, moved with her family to Maple Shade in 1938 where she met and married George Louis Wade. The loving couple had four children, Joyce, George Jr., David Michael and Steven,7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

The couple retired to Key West in 1986. They had a wonderful life in Key West where Dora was active in St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, acting as a lector. Dora also served as President of the Key West Garden Club for several years. Returning to Maple Shade in 2000 after George's death, Dora resumed an active church life at OLPH (a member af the Altar and Rosary Society and OLPH Senior Club) and Leisure Club of Maple Shade. A world traveler, Dora traveled extensively in the U.S. (Including Hawaii), Europe, North Africa (including Israel and Morocco), many Caribbean cruises as well as trans Atlantic crossings. An avid reader who followed politics and sports and had an active social life, Dora will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends especially over a martini at happy hour, where her laughter and witty repartee will resonate always to those who had the pleasure and privilege of being part of her long and inspiring life.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation with her family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 10-11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main St., Maple Shade. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment will be in Colestown Cemetery. To share memories and condolences please visit marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now