Cherry Hill - Doreen Balcarek of Cherry Hill, NJ, died May 26, 2019, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Rafal J. Balcarek. Loving mother of Joanna M. McMorris (Arthur) of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Richard J. Balcarek (Deborah) of South Easton, MA. Devoted grandmother of Eric (fiancée Tracey), Colin, Marissa, and Tate.

She loved opera, theater, ballet and film, and was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.

Relatives and friends will gather Thursday evening from 6-8PM at The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Cancer Institute by visiting http://www.jimmyfund.org. Please visit:

schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 18, 2019
