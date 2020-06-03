Doris Anna Rockett



Stratford - Doris Anna Rockett (née Walker), of Stratford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14th. She was just shy of 92. She is survived by her loving sons Tim and Ron, her grandchildren Taryn (Brian) and Trevor, her great granddaughter Zoe Luna, her sister Gladys, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, as well as siblings Elsworth, Leon, James, Albert, and Elisabeth. Her family was her world, and she will be greatly missed.



Doris was cremated, her ashes will be buried next to her husband. Services will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made in her name to the Stratford United Methodist Church (122 Union Ave. Stratford, NJ 08084) of which she was a secretary for over 40 years.









