Doris DeRocco
Doris B. DeRocco


1928 - 2019
Doris B. DeRocco Obituary
Doris B. DeRocco

Westmont - On August 27, 2019, formerly of Westmont, NJ. Age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late James DeRocco. Dear mother of Christine Guedon-DeConcini. Loving grandmother of Adrian DeConcini.

Funeral service and inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 29, 2019
