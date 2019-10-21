|
Doris Boucher
Cherry Hill - Doris Boucher, 90, resident of St. Mary's Center of Cherry Hill, formerly of Haddonfield and Haddon Heights, NJ, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019.
Doris was an active member of the Legion of Mary at St. Rose of Lima in Haddon Heights. Later, as resident of St. Mary's Center in Cherry Hill, she served as social secretary and provided the residents with birthday cards and for other occasions as they arose. Doris would also visit nursing home residents to pray the rosary. Above all, she was a devoted Aunt to her nieces and nephew and her many great and great great nieces and nephews.
Doris is survived by her loving sister Olive (nee Boucher) Martinson. She was the loving aunt of four, cherished great aunt of 28, and great-great aunt of four: Kathy D'Angelo of Haddonfield, and children Kathleen, Louis (Alexandra), Stephen, Jeffrey, and Kimberly; Doreen Nagurny (John) of Bristow, VA, and children Patrick (Kathryn and children Luke and Mia), Shannon Haislmaier (Christopher), Brian, Alayna Keller (Jordan), Kayleen, Bethany, Felicia, and Nicolas; Suzanne Navarro (George) of Raleigh, NC, and children Jacqueline, Michelle Miller (Richard and daughter Cameron), Drew, Rachel, and Joshua; and Lloyd Jr. (Katie) of Basking Ridge, NJ, and children Michael, Mary Kate (Patrick O'Boyle and son James), Freya, James, Thomas, Ellie, John Paul, Lillian, and Daniel. She was the dear sister in law to the late Lloyd Martinson.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 8:30am to 9:30am at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am at St. Thomas More in Cherry Hill, 1439 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' name may be made to Eternal World Television Network, EWTN.com. To share your favorite memories of Doris, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019