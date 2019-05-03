Services
Immanuel Baptist Church
6 S Poplar Ave
Maple Shade Township, NJ 08052
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church of Maple Shade
6 Poplar Ave
Doris Coleman Obituary
Doris Coleman

- - Doris (nee Wood) Coleman, 94, passed away April 25, 2019 to be with the Lord. Beloved wife of John P. Coleman Sr. Devoted mother of John P. Coleman Jr. and his wife Melanie, survived by her stepson Anthony Prete, brother Harry Wood and his wife Jean of Dallas, TX, Sister in law Delia Coleman, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday, May 6th from 9- 10am at the Immanuel Baptist Church of Maple Shade, 6 Poplar Ave. Inurnment will follow at the Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Immanuel Baptist Church. For more information please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 3, 2019
