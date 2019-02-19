Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry Funeral Home
152 W. Atlantic Ave.
Audubon, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry Funeral Home
152 W. Atlantic Ave
Audubon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris D. Curry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris D. Curry Obituary
Doris D. Curry

Ashland, WI - Doris D. (nee Day) Curry of Ashland WI, formerly of Audubon, NJ. Aged 101 years.

Beloved wife of the late George E. Curry.Devoted mother of Edward D. Curry (Nancy Beck), Carol V. Curry (Keith Hershberger) and the late J. William "Bill" Curry. Loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 9, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.Also survived by nieces and nephews and a very special niece, Betty Bonnie.

Doris was born and raised in Audubon, NJ. She graduated Audubon High School in 1935. Lived in Philadelphia before moving back to Audubon to raise her family. After the death of her husband, George, she moved to Ashland, Wisconsin with her daughter, Carol until her death.

Viewing Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10 AM - 11 AMin the Henry Funeral Home, 152 W. Atlantic Ave., Audubon, NJ 08106. A funeral Service will follow in the funeral home at 11 AM. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made to : , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.