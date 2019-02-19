|
Doris D. Curry
Ashland, WI - Doris D. (nee Day) Curry of Ashland WI, formerly of Audubon, NJ. Aged 101 years.
Beloved wife of the late George E. Curry.Devoted mother of Edward D. Curry (Nancy Beck), Carol V. Curry (Keith Hershberger) and the late J. William "Bill" Curry. Loving grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 9, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.Also survived by nieces and nephews and a very special niece, Betty Bonnie.
Doris was born and raised in Audubon, NJ. She graduated Audubon High School in 1935. Lived in Philadelphia before moving back to Audubon to raise her family. After the death of her husband, George, she moved to Ashland, Wisconsin with her daughter, Carol until her death.
Viewing Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10 AM - 11 AMin the Henry Funeral Home, 152 W. Atlantic Ave., Audubon, NJ 08106. A funeral Service will follow in the funeral home at 11 AM. Entombment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to : , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019