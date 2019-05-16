|
Doris E. Bardolf
Westmont, NJ - Doris E. Bardolf, (nee Ott) age 86, of Westmont, NJ, passsed away, April 22, 2019, age 86 yrs.Beloved wife of the late George Bardolf Sr.. Loving mother to Stephen Startare (Denise) of Haddonfield, NJ, Doreen McCoubrie (John) of West Chester PA. and the late George Bardolf Jr., Daughter in Law Joan Peters(Jesse). Grandmother to Michelle, Michael, Chelsea, Jessica, Kate, John IV, Christopher and Megan. Great Grandmother to Allisa, Kyle, Brett and Gracie. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Edgar, Alexander, Johanna, Alvina, and Myrna Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and beloved dog BeeBee and cat Iris. And a special thank you to her neighbor and friend Linda.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation Monday May 20th 12 to 1 PM Celebration of her life at 1PM. Int. Pvt. HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published in Courier-Post on May 16, 2019