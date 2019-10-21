Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Hagen


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris E. Hagen Obituary
Doris E. Hagen

Voorhees (Formerly of Laurel Springs) - On October 20, 2019, Doris (nee Fried), age 99. Beloved wife of the late Jack H. Hagen. Predeceased by her siblings George Fried, John Fried, and Marion O'Kane. Survived by her nieces and nephews Robert Hagen, Jr., Debbie (Nick) Maccaroni, Stephen (Lori) Hagen, Kathleen (Larry) Trombello, Michael (Leslie) O'Kane, Cathy (Dennis) McBride, John (Jeanne) Fried, Luanne (Tim) Hughes, and many other loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Doris worked as a Customer Service Representative for Esterbrook Pen Company in Camden and was the former Mayor of Laurel Springs. She was also a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Magnolia, the American Legion Post #259 Women's Auxiliary, and the Laurel Springs Fire Company Women's Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Thursday morning 10-11am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 Warwick Rd., Magnolia, NJ 08049. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Interment: Berlin Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now