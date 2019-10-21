|
|
Doris E. Hagen
Voorhees (Formerly of Laurel Springs) - On October 20, 2019, Doris (nee Fried), age 99. Beloved wife of the late Jack H. Hagen. Predeceased by her siblings George Fried, John Fried, and Marion O'Kane. Survived by her nieces and nephews Robert Hagen, Jr., Debbie (Nick) Maccaroni, Stephen (Lori) Hagen, Kathleen (Larry) Trombello, Michael (Leslie) O'Kane, Cathy (Dennis) McBride, John (Jeanne) Fried, Luanne (Tim) Hughes, and many other loving great-nieces and great-nephews. Doris worked as a Customer Service Representative for Esterbrook Pen Company in Camden and was the former Mayor of Laurel Springs. She was also a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Magnolia, the American Legion Post #259 Women's Auxiliary, and the Laurel Springs Fire Company Women's Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Thursday morning 10-11am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 Warwick Rd., Magnolia, NJ 08049. Funeral Services will begin at 11am. Interment: Berlin Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019