Doris E. Tomlinson
Haddon Heights - On March 8, 2020, Doris E., (nee Evans), aged 92 years, beloved wife of the late Robert Tomlinson, of Haddon Heights formerly of Lindenwold. The devoted mother of Karen Sullivan (Dan), Kathryn Lose (Mark), and Arlene Farrell (Tom). She was the loving grandmother of Alyssa, Carrie, Julianna, Timothy, Claire, Dan, Edward, and Paul. She was the cherished great grandmother ( Gigi ), of six great grandchildren. She was loved by four nieces and four nephews, as well as countless friends and family.
Doris was an active member of Grace Bible Church in Barrington NJ for over 40 years. She was a Wednesday Night Bible Study Teacher , as well as past president of The Ladies Missionary Circle of Grace Bible Church. She was active in the church kitchen whenever luncheons, and dinners took place. She was an active Bible Study Leader in her former church , Saint Paul's Presbyterian Church, Laurel Springs, NJ. She was an active member of The Gideon's Ministries supporting the auxiliary of the ministry. Doris was known for baking pies especially apple and berry pies. All her children and grandchildren have birth and wedding stitched samplers, and knitted stockings. Her hands were never idle. She was a Proverbs 31:10-31 virtuous woman. She gave unselfishly to every ministry she was involved in, and she was loved by all who came in contact with her.
The visitation will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the Grace Bible Church 887 Clement's Bridge Road, Barrington NJ 08007 (856-546-4885). Memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm. Contributions may be made to the church at the above address or to The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 113 West Berlin NJ 08091. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral Under the direction of The DuBois Funeral Home, 700 South White Horse Pike Audubon NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020