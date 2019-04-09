Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Vitelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Vitelli


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris E. Vitelli Obituary
Doris E. Vitelli

Lindenwold - On April 6, 2019, Doris (nee Leitch), age 82. Beloved wife of the late Martin A. Vitelli. Loving mother of Martin (Susan) Vitelli Jr. of Tabernacle, the late Linda (Paul) Lezotte, Kathleen (Richard) Vitelli-Viscusi of Gloucester Twp., Susan (Bob) Howard of Ohio, Joanne Vitelli of Lindenwold, and Daniel (Jodi) Vitelli of Medford Lakes. Also survived by 14 grandchildren Paul, Tony, Tiffany, Bobby, Krystle, Lisa, Rachael, Lauren, Becca, Katelyn, Danny, Aidan, Gavin and Austin; 8 great-grandchildren Sofia, Grayson, Gianna, Vincent, Jeremy, Aletta, Wyatt, and Dominic; and many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of Cheryl Leitch; and the lates William, James, Vivian and Joan. Doris worked as a Benefit Specialist for H.E.R.E.I.U. in Atlantic City. She enjoyed crafts, painting, cake decorating, quilling, and family dinners. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday evening 7-9 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a viewing Friday morning 10-10:45 am at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 442 South Route 73, Berlin, NJ 08009. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 and/or to a . Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now