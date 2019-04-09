|
Doris E. Vitelli
Lindenwold - On April 6, 2019, Doris (nee Leitch), age 82. Beloved wife of the late Martin A. Vitelli. Loving mother of Martin (Susan) Vitelli Jr. of Tabernacle, the late Linda (Paul) Lezotte, Kathleen (Richard) Vitelli-Viscusi of Gloucester Twp., Susan (Bob) Howard of Ohio, Joanne Vitelli of Lindenwold, and Daniel (Jodi) Vitelli of Medford Lakes. Also survived by 14 grandchildren Paul, Tony, Tiffany, Bobby, Krystle, Lisa, Rachael, Lauren, Becca, Katelyn, Danny, Aidan, Gavin and Austin; 8 great-grandchildren Sofia, Grayson, Gianna, Vincent, Jeremy, Aletta, Wyatt, and Dominic; and many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of Cheryl Leitch; and the lates William, James, Vivian and Joan. Doris worked as a Benefit Specialist for H.E.R.E.I.U. in Atlantic City. She enjoyed crafts, painting, cake decorating, quilling, and family dinners. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday evening 7-9 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a viewing Friday morning 10-10:45 am at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 442 South Route 73, Berlin, NJ 08009. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 and/or to a . Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019