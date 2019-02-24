Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
2220 Woodlynne Avenue
Woodlynne, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
2220 Woodlynne Avenue
Woodlynne, NJ
Audubon - Doris Elaine Fletcher Kelly, age 90, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John B. (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Audubon and Holgate, NJ. Devoted Mother of Kevin (Marie) Kelly, Steve (Janet) Kelly, and Jeffrey (Barbara) Kelly. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Doris graduated from Collingswood High School then West Jersey Hospital School of Nursing. She attended the College of South Jersey, Rutgers University, and Glassboro State College. Her early career included 16 years as a registered nurse in the operating rooms of West Jersey Hospital in Camden followed by 25 years as school nurse at the Atlantic Avenue, 7th Avenue and Glenview Avenue elementary schools in Haddon Heights, until retiring in 1992.

Doris' life was driven by her personal relationship with God. She truly believed in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the beauty and peace that would await her upon passing and forever thereafter. She was active in the W. Collingswood Hts. Calvary Baptist Church and participated in the startup of the successful Island Baptist Church in Beach Haven, NJ. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019, 11:00am-12:00pm at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 2220 Woodlynne Avenue, Woodlynne, NJ 08107 followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Samaritan's Purse, Island Baptist Church or the charity of donor's choice. Arrangements under the care of the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 24, 2019
