Doris Heintz
Doris Heintz

Doris Heintz (nee White) born May 16, 1925, passed into the arms of God on November 29, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Doris was a resident of Medford, NJ for 64 years. She was the beloved wife of John H. Heintz, who predeceased her in 2006. Loving mother of Janice (Wolly) Houck, Judy (Dan McMullan) Flanagan, John (Diana) Heintz, Jacquelyn (Sal) Azzinnari, and Mother-in-Law to Steve Flanagan (Lynn). Dear Mom Mom to Jennifer (Joe) Houck Peda, Beth Ann (Adam) Rainier, Laurie Flanagan, Amanda (fiance Peter Doscas) Azzinnari and Jonathan Azzinnari, Meredith and Elizabeth Heintz; and her great-grandsons William Peda, Matthew and Drew Rainier.

Services for Doris will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1 Hartford Rd., Medford, NJ, beginning at 11 am and will be private. The service can be viewed on St. Peter's YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6COV8bHk066jolrUjLKbKg

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peters Episcopal Church, 1 Hartford Road, Medford, NJ 08055 or Samaritan Hospice, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.

Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.




Published in Courier Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
