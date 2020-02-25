Services
Doris I. James

Doris I. James

Maple Shade - Doris I. James, 90, formerly of Maple Shade, NJ passed away on Monday February 24, 2020.

Doris I. James was a loving mother to George Findeisen(Joan), (late)Ed Findeisen(Dale), Paul Findeisen(Patti), (late)Stephen Findeisen, (late)Joe Findeisen and Michael James(Janet). Doris was a proud grandmother to George(Dana), Stephen(Kim), and Amanda Findeisen; Eddie Findeisen(Alana); Sheri Bachman(John), Paul(Erin), Melanie, and Mikey Findeisen; Holly Martico(Doug), Shannon and Joe Findeisen; Jasmin James. She is survived by her sister Barbara Zeidler(Frank).

A viewing will be held for Doris I. James on Thursday February 27, 2020 at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St., Maple Shade, NJ 08052 from 9-11am. A service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. An interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, Pa. To share your fondest memories of Doris please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
