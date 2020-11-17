1/1
Doris K. (Knipe) Brimfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris K. Brimfield (nee Knipe)

Sicklerville - 99 passed away peacefully Sunday November 15, 2020, at the Manor Care Health System in Washington Twp. NJ. Doris was born in Camden, NJ she lived in Braddock for most of her life and moving to Sicklerville in 2005. She graduated from Hammonton High School in 1938. She worked for Jacovelli's Clothing Company in Cedar Brook for several years and was a member of the Winslow Twp. Senior Citizens where she ran casino bus trips and loved to play bingo. She is predeceased by her husband David Brimfield and parents Harry and Madeline Knipe. Surviving are her two sons, Thomas Brimfield and his wife Grace of Sicklerville, NJ and Ronald Brimfield and his wife Louise of Williamstown, NJ. She is the loving grandmother of Thomas "Chip" Brimfield (Tammy), Tammy Batten (Albert) and Renee Gawlinski (Matt) and Great Grandmother of Ally, Corey, Ashley, Brandie and Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday November 19th from 9:30 - 11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ with funeral services to be held at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Berlin Cemetery. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marinella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved