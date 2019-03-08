|
Doris Klayman
Pitman, NJ - March 6, 2019. Wife of the late George Klayman. Mother of Craig H. Klayman, Esq. and Mark Klayman. Grandmother of Lauren (Patrick) Reilly and Rosina Klayman. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 10:30 am DST to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am DST. Entombment, Locustwood Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Craig Klayman. Contributions may be made to the Rotary Foundation, (please make checks payable to "The Rotary Foundation") in Doris's name, c/o Woodbury Rotary Club, P.O. Box 261, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 8, 2019