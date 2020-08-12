1/1
Doris M. Brown
1919 - 2020
Doris M. Brown

Collingswood - (nee Juengling) On August 11, 2020, passed peacefully at the United Methodist Communities at Collingswood; formerly of Westmont, NJ. She was 101 years old.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Brown, Jr. Dear mother of Lynne (Jerry) Abelow of Cherry Hill, NJ and Mark (Lynn) of Charlotte, NC. Loving grandmom of Dominick, Andrew, Stephen, Jennifer, Lindsay and David and great grandmother of 7.

Graveside service and interment will take place privately due to Covid-19 at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 832 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
