|
|
Doris M. Hiller
Blackwood - Doris M. Hiller (nee Dilks), a longtime resident of Blackwood, NJ passed away on Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 88 years (one day before her 89th birthday). Doris was predeceased by her loving husband George L. Hiller in 2011 after 60 years of marriage. She is the devoted mother of Dennis G. Hiller (Diane) of Gloucester Twp., Cindylou Impagliazzo (John) of Williamstown, NJ, and Kevin C. Hiller of Blackwood. Dear grandmother of Lauren (Tim Hagan), Kathryn Gully (Matthew), Sarah, Christopher, Kevin Jr., and Jacob. Proud great-grandmother of Bayleigh, Blake, and Savannah. She is also survived by her loving sisters Barbara Heck, and Elizabeth "Ootsie" Guth (Ken), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by five other siblings, Ida Jaggard (brother-in-law Jake is surviving), William Dilks, Joseph Dilks, Florence Dempsey, and Kenneth "Bucky" Dilks.
Doris enjoyed her weekly visits to the hairdresser, loved her dogs like family, and cherished the time she spent with her sisters.
Viewing will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where services will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment next to her beloved husband George will follow at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. Condolences may be viewed/shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019