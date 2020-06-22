Doris M. Kovacs
Doris M. Kovacs

Waterford, NJ - Doris M. Kovacs, age 83, of Waterford, NJ, passed away on Friday June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kovacs. Loving mother of Joseph M. (Norma) Kovacs, Michael (Dawn) Kovacs, Cheryl Ann Fish, and Maria A. (Anthony Jr.) Lerza. Proud grandmother of Michael Kovacs Jr., Danielle Kovacs, Ryan Fish, Gianni Lerza, Giuliano Lerza, and Romeo Lerza.

Doris grew up in Waterford, NJ, and resided in Trenton, NJ for many years, before moving back to Waterford, NJ. She was the true matriarch of her family, who loved and nurtured her children and grandchildren over the years. She loved cooking and baking for them. Doris always brought a smile to the face of everyone she encountered.

A viewing will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish/ St. Anthony's Church, 450 Pennington Ave., Waterford, NJ. Interment following mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
