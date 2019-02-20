Services
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Margraf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Margraf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris M. Margraf Obituary
Doris M. Margraf

Marlton - On February 16, 2019, Doris Marie (nee Jacobs) passed away at Virtua Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born in Philadelphia, Doris lived in Cherry Hill before moving to the Weston Club in Marlton. A graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Doris retired from Rutgers University in Camden as an Administrative Assistant for the Dean's Office and Sponsored Research.

Doris was the beloved wife of the late, John A. She is lovingly survived by her children, Jeanne (Tom) Wagner, Marianne (Dave) Jones, J. Michael (Heather), James (Thea), Thomas and Jeffrey (Peggy); 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday at 9:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ where Her Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment with her husband at the NJ Veterans Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.samaritannj.org). Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.