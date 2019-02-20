|
|
Doris M. Margraf
Marlton - On February 16, 2019, Doris Marie (nee Jacobs) passed away at Virtua Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born in Philadelphia, Doris lived in Cherry Hill before moving to the Weston Club in Marlton. A graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Doris retired from Rutgers University in Camden as an Administrative Assistant for the Dean's Office and Sponsored Research.
Doris was the beloved wife of the late, John A. She is lovingly survived by her children, Jeanne (Tom) Wagner, Marianne (Dave) Jones, J. Michael (Heather), James (Thea), Thomas and Jeffrey (Peggy); 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday at 9:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ where Her Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment with her husband at the NJ Veterans Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.samaritannj.org). Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019