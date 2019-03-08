Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Doris Palmiter
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
BELLMAWR, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
BELLMAWR, NJ
Runnemede - Doris M. Palmiter (nee Germeroth) on March 6, 2019 of Runnemede. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Bruce. Devoted mother of Lynn Karpiak (Gregory) and Gail Rink (Robert). Loving grandmother of James Carter (Danielle), Daniel Carter (Cathy) and Stacy Michael (David). Dear great grandmother of Bobby Travis, Anthony, Ava, Daniel, Rosali and Carlisle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Doris was a former member of the Red Hat Society. There will be a viewing from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Service at noon at the funeral home. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 8, 2019
