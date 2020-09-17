Doris M. "Dottie" Towson
Voorhees, formerly of Pennsauken - passed peacefully into the arms of her late husband James on September 17, 2020.
She will be deeply missed by her beloved children, James C. (Donna Zubek), Kathy (Michael) Caruso, and Michael (Sharon); adoring grandchildren Lexi, Joey, Lauren, James and Tara. She is the dear sister of Charlotte Wilkins and the late Frank and Bill Flynn and is also survived by many loving friends and extended family members.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Tuesday from 9 to 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Ave. in Merchantville. Interment will take place privately.
Due to current Covid capacity restrictions, please limit your stay so that others may enter the building to pay their respects. Masks must be worn in the buildings.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com