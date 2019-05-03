|
|
Doris Martin
Clementon - Doris of Clementon, NJ on Sunday, April 28, 2019 made her transition to her heavenly home with her family by her side. Doris is survived by her sister Gloria Hammond; her children Marnita Martin, Vance Martin Danielle (Charles) Dreggs, Keisha Roberts, Erica Roberts, Everett (Marsha) Morton, Ronnette Butts, Patricia Brown and Joanne Dale and a plethora of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services: Monday 11AM at the St. Luke UAME Church 821 S. 8th Street Camden, NJ where friends may call after 9AM. A public viewing will be observed Sunday 6pm - 8pm at Carl Miller Funeral Home- Camden.
Published in Courier-Post on May 3, 2019