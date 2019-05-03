Services
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Van Hook St.
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 365-2966
Viewing
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Van Hook St.
Camden, NJ 08105
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke UAME Church
821 S. 8th Street
Camden, NJ
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke UAME Church
821 S. 8th Street
Camden, NJ
View Map
Clementon - Doris of Clementon, NJ on Sunday, April 28, 2019 made her transition to her heavenly home with her family by her side. Doris is survived by her sister Gloria Hammond; her children Marnita Martin, Vance Martin Danielle (Charles) Dreggs, Keisha Roberts, Erica Roberts, Everett (Marsha) Morton, Ronnette Butts, Patricia Brown and Joanne Dale and a plethora of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services: Monday 11AM at the St. Luke UAME Church 821 S. 8th Street Camden, NJ where friends may call after 9AM. A public viewing will be observed Sunday 6pm - 8pm at Carl Miller Funeral Home- Camden.
