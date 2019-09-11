|
Doris P. Schimpf
Mt. Laurel - DORIS PATRICIA SCHIMPF (nee Cole), who we all knew as Pat, passed away on September 7th at the age of 76. Pat was born in Collingswood, NJ on August 1, 1943 and grew up in the Haddonfield area, graduating from Haddonfield High in 1961. She raised four children, Michael, Mark, Lori, and Erik in the Ramblewood Community of Mt. Laurel since 1969. Pat recently retired as Director of Human Resources at her sister Linda's company, HRSI, in Philadelphia where she worked for over 20 years and developed countless close, caring relationships with her co-workers. She is survived by her sisters, Linda and Michele (Micki), her four children, nine grandchildren - Cole, Catherine, Samantha, Rachel, Grace, Ellen, Marissa, Ryan and Jessica, her nephews Heath, Chad, and Josh and her niece, Ashley. Pat was the central, loving figure in the family. She fostered a closeness between all of her family members and friends. Her caring devotion enriched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know and love Pat. A service to celebrate her life will be held in the near future, with the time and place to be announced.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019