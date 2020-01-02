|
|
Doris R. Cheeseman
Laurel Springs - On January 2, 2020, Doris (nee Kelly), age 87, beloved wife of Warren "Burt" Cheeseman, went to be with her Savior in her heavenly home. Loving mother of William (Diane), the late Joann Cheeseman, Carol (Larry) Wilkinson, Kenneth (Cindy) the late Mary Hahn (George), Edie (Tom) Simpson, Eduardo (Sarah) Ibanez, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Doris was an active volunteer in her community. She formerly belonged to the PTA (PP), Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America and coordinated Red Cross Blood Drives. Doris was a past Treasurer of Ranch Hope, a member of Laurel Springs Fire Co. Ladies Aux. and was recognized as Laurel Springs Lion's Club Citizen of the Year in 1999. She was active at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church serving in Presbyterian Women (PP), a Sunday School Teacher (Former Superintendent), VBS, morning Bible Study groups and a Deacon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Sunday afternoon 1-3 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Family and friends will assemble Monday morning 10:30 am at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021 where funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Cremation will be private following services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church at the above address and/or Laurel Springs Fire Co. 723 West Atlantic Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020