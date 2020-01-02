Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church
433 Park Ave.
Laurel Springs, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Presbyterian Church
433 Park Ave.
Laurel Springs, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Cheeseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris R. Cheeseman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris R. Cheeseman Obituary
Doris R. Cheeseman

Laurel Springs - On January 2, 2020, Doris (nee Kelly), age 87, beloved wife of Warren "Burt" Cheeseman, went to be with her Savior in her heavenly home. Loving mother of William (Diane), the late Joann Cheeseman, Carol (Larry) Wilkinson, Kenneth (Cindy) the late Mary Hahn (George), Edie (Tom) Simpson, Eduardo (Sarah) Ibanez, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Doris was an active volunteer in her community. She formerly belonged to the PTA (PP), Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America and coordinated Red Cross Blood Drives. Doris was a past Treasurer of Ranch Hope, a member of Laurel Springs Fire Co. Ladies Aux. and was recognized as Laurel Springs Lion's Club Citizen of the Year in 1999. She was active at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church serving in Presbyterian Women (PP), a Sunday School Teacher (Former Superintendent), VBS, morning Bible Study groups and a Deacon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Sunday afternoon 1-3 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Family and friends will assemble Monday morning 10:30 am at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021 where funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Cremation will be private following services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church at the above address and/or Laurel Springs Fire Co. 723 West Atlantic Ave., Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -