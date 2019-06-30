|
Doris R. Holroyd
Barrington - (nee Snyder) On June 27, 2019 of Barrington, NJ age 91 yrs. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Denise Garzon (Larry), Annette Murphy (Jim), Harry Holroyd and the late Michael Holroyd. Loving grandmother of Danielle and Patrick. Mrs. Holroyd was born and raised in Barrington where she was a member of the Barrington Young at Heart seniors club and a parishioner of the former St. Francis de Sales RC Church. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday evening from 7 to 9PM and again on Wednesday morning from 9 to 10am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. To express condolences please visit www.njfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019