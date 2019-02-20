Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stieglitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Stieglitz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Stieglitz Obituary
Doris Stieglitz

Cherry Hill - February 18, 2019. Wife of Alfred Stieglitz. Mother of Mark Stieglitz and Amy (Thomas) Conway. Grandmother of Matthew and T.J. Conway.

Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 12:30 PM to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 PM. Interment Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Animal Adoption Center, www.aacnj.org or ,
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now