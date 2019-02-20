|
|
Doris Stieglitz
Cherry Hill - February 18, 2019. Wife of Alfred Stieglitz. Mother of Mark Stieglitz and Amy (Thomas) Conway. Grandmother of Matthew and T.J. Conway.
Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 12:30 PM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 PM. Interment Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Animal Adoption Center, www.aacnj.org or ,
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019