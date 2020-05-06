|
Doris Virginia Pierson "Gerty"
Pittsgrove - Doris Virginia Pierson "Gerty", 88, of Pittsgrove passed away on May 4, 2020. Born in Somerdale, NJ, Doris was the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Emory & Flora Wagner. Over the years, she enjoyed her flower gardens and growing vegetables. She loved the Phillies and often listened to the games on her radio if they were not televised, especially during the Jimmy Rollins era, who was her favorite player. Doris also enjoyed watching NASCAR and would put you in her place if you said any other driver was greater than the now-retired Jeff Gordon. Eventually, Doris also became an Eagles fan. Besides baking cookies and her famous Jewish Apple Cake and Sweet Potato Pie, making homemade craft items in her free time and doing jigsaw puzzles during the winter months, she loved being outside in her gardens and mowing the grass herself. Her greatest enjoyment came from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She looked forward to their visits and never tired of playing games with them or spoiling them with sweets and home baked goods.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Nancy Armienti of Pittsgrove; her two sons, Howard Pierson, Sr. and his wife Judy of Salem, Richard E. Pierson, Sr. and his wife Karen of Pilesgrove and a daughter-in-law, Joanne Pierson of Pittsgrove; a sister, Dee Jaggard of Hilltop, NJ; grandchildren: Danielle and her husband Al, Brett and his wife Jolene, Howard Jr and his wife Victoria, Richard Jr and his wife Jamie, Michael, Chelsea and her husband Jon, Emory and Dylan, step grandsons David and his wife Caitlin, Adam and his wife Stephanie, and Christopher and his wife Chanida; great-grandchildren: Victoria, Kevin, Mikinzi. Paige, Taylor, Richard, Addison, Garrett, Emily, Ashley, Kourtney, Avery, Zoe, Madison, Elizabeth, Hendrick and Charles as well as step great-grandchildren, Ashton, Ava, Elliot, Elizabeth, Rosalie and Brynleigh.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harry in 1996, a son Emory in 2012 and a grandson Brian in 1989. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support Inspira Health in the fight against Covid-19 by donating to their Blue Hearts for Heroes Campaign at https://www.inspirafoundation.org/covid-19/ . www.adamsfuneralhome.org
Published in Courier-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020