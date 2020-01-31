|
Dorothea Mary Marshall (nee Zawitkowski) of Cherry Hill, NJ. passed away January 30, 2020. She was 91. Beloved wife of the late William J. Marshall. Loving mother of Lisa Marshall of Cherry Hill, NJ; Karen Kelly (Daniel) of Medford, NJ and Gregory Marshall of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Jack and Sean Kelly. Dear sister of Rita Wolokietwicz. Dorothea loved her family, teaching, reading, ceramics, crocheting and knitting. Funeral service and interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to The , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020