Dorothy A. Celano
Gloucester Twp./Woodbury - Dorothy A. Celano (nee Lopez), a long-time resident of Gloucester Twp., NJ passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Celano, who predeceased her in 2012 after 58 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Peter J. Celano, Jr. (Mary Beth Kramer) of Wenonah, NJ, Paul Celano (Mary) of Blenheim, NJ, and Joseph Celano of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Dear sister of the late Florence Garemore, and the late Frank Lopez. Loving Nana to Peter, William, Jack, Gregory (Kathleen), and Stephen. Proud great-grandmother of Ryan Celano.
Dorothy loved to garden and had a green thumb. The plant that her husband brought her over 50 years ago when their first child was born is still thriving. She was an exceptional chef with several specialties, including a much-celebrated lemon cheese pie. Dorothy was also a determined and accomplished athlete. She bowled competitively on several teams past her 90th birthday. She taught all her grandchildren to bowl and fish. Whether it was fishing, boating or bowling, she treasured time together with family.
Above all, Dorothy was devoted to her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She loved fiercely and will be missed forever. We were blessed to have her.
Due to covid-19 precautions, Dorothy's Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Agnes Church. However, interment for her and her late husband will be held for all family and friends to attend on Friday, September 18th, 1:30 PM at the Gloucester County Veteran's Cemetery, 240 N. Tuckahoe Rd., Williamstown, NJ 08094. (facial coverings and social distancing will be requested) In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Autism Speaks, at www.autismspeaks.org
