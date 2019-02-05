|
|
Dorothy A. Evans
Gloucester City - On February 2, 2019. Age 79. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Evans. Loving sister of John R. Evans (Del), Marylou Furfari (Anthony) and the late James R. Evans. Also survived by 1 niece, 4 nephews, 5 great-nephews and 16 great-nieces and her beloved dog, Bentley.
Dot was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Barrington. She was the secretary of Cold Springs School in Gloucester City for 14 years and secretary/treasurer at Eastern Fluid Power Company in Thorofare for 20 years. Dot was a member of the Gloucester City Community Choir and Gloucester City Tree and Beautification Committee and she loved to paint and garden.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday evening, Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 PM and again on Friday morning, Feb. 8 from 10 to 11 AM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Funeral service Friday morning 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Philadelphia, 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or First United Methodist Church of Barrington, 140 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ 08007. Please write in memo: Dorothy A. Evans.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Dorothy A. Evans. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 5, 2019